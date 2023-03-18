Second phase of border talks with Assam soon: Meghalaya minister

The second phase of border talks with Assam to resolve the remaining six areas of difference will take place soon after the upcoming assembly’s budget session, Meghalaya cabinet minister and states’ spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh said on Friday. cabinet minister and states’ spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh (Twitter Photo)

“As soon as the state budget session is over, we should be back to border talks,” Lyngdoh told reporters on Friday.

Responding to a claim made by the Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that Mukroh falls within the boundary of his state, Lyngdoh said, a claim does not mean it’s true, proper documents are required to show physical possession of the land.

“We have finalized the discussion and six are pending. Anybody can say anything verbally, but the thrust of this government is on who physically owns the land and to do that, we need proper documentation...we can claim anything, it is so easy but let’s strengthen that claim through documentation and physical possession of the land,” he said.

Asked whether such claims and counterclaims will affect the ongoing border talks, Lyngdoh said, “Claims and counterclaims take place because the borders are not yet settled, but once it is settled, the question of claiming and counterclaiming will not arise any further.”

He said Meghalaya was created under a Parliament Act which clearly mentioned that the boundaries of Meghalaya are just an interpretation of an existing Act, so they are temporary as per that Act itself.

“The State Reorganization Act 1971 leaves space for us to redefine the boundary based on current discussion,” he added.

He however said that the cabinet has not discussed the reconstitution of the regional committees for taking forward the second phase of border talks.