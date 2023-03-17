In Assam, 600 madrasas closed, will shut down remaining: Himanta in Karnataka

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday that his government in Assam has shut down 600 madrasas and will close all such institutions. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Karnataka (ANI Photo)

The Assam CM made this remark addressing a public gathering in Belgavi during his visit to poll-bound Karnataka.

“We have shut down 600 madrasas in Assam till now. But my plan is to close all madrasas as we don’t need them and require schools, colleges and universities which produce doctors and engineers,” Sarma said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Assam passed legislation in January 2021 which paved the way to convert all government-run madrasas in the state to regular schools.

The move affected 731 madrasas and Arabic colleges that were under the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) and State Madrasa Education Board. It, however, didn’t affect private madrasas which operate without government funding.

“We have a lot of people in India who proudly say they are Muslims or Christians. But we need such people who can proudly claim to be Hindus. Only such people can create a new India and become Vishwa Guru (world leader),” Sarma said.

He accused the Congress and the Left of distorting history to show that rulers like Babur, Shah Jahan and Aurangzeb ruled over entire India while sidelining the bravery and heroics of Shivaji, Lachit Barphukan and others.

“The time has come to rewrite history in a new manner. This new history won’t be that of the aggressors, but will be of our victorious heroes,” he added, urging the audience to remain united and strong.

Sarma’s comments have been termed as a publicity stunt with an eye on the Karnataka elections by Muslim leaders in Assam.

“He is trying to project himself as a hardliner Hindu and become a national leader with the aim of earning praise from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). This is a publicity stunt which he does ahead of all elections like he did earlier in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat,” Md. Aminul Islam, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) legislator said.

He added that the Assam chief minister is creating a divide between Hindus and Muslims with his statements. “On one hand he says Muslims are at peace in Assam and on the other, he makes such provocative remarks. We are ashamed that a well-educated person like him resorts to such cheap publicity,” said Islam.

Ainuddin Ahmed, All Assam Minority Students Union (AAMSU) spokesperson, said Sarma’s comments were election rhetoric aimed at becoming a national leader.

“He seems to have lost his mental balance and is dreaming of becoming the Prime Minister. Sarma can never shut down all madrasas or obliterate Muslims from India’s history,” said Ahmed.