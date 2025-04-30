Sense of belonging vital for fostering peace: Bhagwat

HT Correspondent Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo)

: Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday called for fostering a sense of belonging which will establish peace in the world.

Bhagwat was addressing a gathering after performing Kanyadan of 125 women at a mass marriage ceremony organised by the Sangh’s eastern UP karyawah Virendra Jaiswal on the bank of Shankuldhara pond in Kashi (Varanasi) on the occasion of Akshya Tritiya on Wednesday.

“Because of this feeling of belonging, there will be redemption for the entire country. No difference -- language, province, caste and creed -- all are our own. Because of this feeling of belonging, peace will be established in the whole world, there is no other way,” he said.

He said there are people who consider the entire world as their own.

“These people neither have power, nor wealth, but the wealthiest and powerful people bow their head before them... So the sense of belong is very important. Everyone should expand it and work for the welfare of people with a sense of responsibility,” he said.

He further said, “All those whose marriage has been solemnised here on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya here today, they are very fortunate because the mass marriage is endowed with all sanskars.”

He lauded Kshetra Karyavah Virendra Jaiswal and said he organised the mass marriage ceremony as a duty towards the society.

“It is our tradition to do things for our own people,” Bhagwat said and appealed to the people to expand the ambit of “apnapan”.

“It is the sense of belonging that makes every family a responsible family,” Bhagwat said, adding, “We have a tradition of doing things for those (who) belong to us.”