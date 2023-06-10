Sex racket busted; police rescue minor girl

PRAYAGRAJ The Cantonment police of Prayagraj busted a sex racket and rescued a minor girl on Friday evening. The sex racket was being operated by a woman under the garb of running an NGO in the Rajapur locality, said police officials. Six people -- including three women -- were detained from the spot and are being questioned further. Six people -- including three women -- were detained from the spot and are being questioned further. (HT Photo)

According to cops, they received inputs from an NGO about a minor girl being held hostage in a house near Hanuman Temple in Rajapur locality, following which a raid was carried out. Police rescued a minor girl and detained six persons, including three women. The detained persons were taken to Cantonment police station.

Locals claimed that suspicious activities were going on at the house for long. All this while, the board of an NGO was put up outside the building for cover-up. Locals often spotted women and men at the house.

ACP Varun Kumar said police raided the house after receiving inputs about a minor girl being held hostage at a building in Rajapur locality. A minor girl was rescued and some men and women have been detained. They are being questioned further to ascertain the suspicious activities that were ongoing in the building. Further action will be initiated based on probe findings, he added.