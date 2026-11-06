Shahdara cops row: In another rejig, SHO gets IFSO posting

New Delhi: Inspector Arun Kumar, recently transferred from Shahdara police station along with assistant commissioner of police Manasvi Vashisht following a standoff with lawyers, was transferred again on Wednesday to Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Branch, according to an official order.

This comes a day after ACP Vashisht was suspended over indiscipline after staging a protest against his transfer (Photo for representation)

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This comes a day after Vashisht was suspended over indiscipline after staging a protest against his transfer.

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Kumar, the Shahdara police station SHO, was earlier transferred to the security unit. Vashisht, posted as the sub-divisional police officer in Gandhi Nagar, was transferred to the Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC).

The IFSO department handles cases of cybercrime, fraud, and online threats under the special cell. A senior officer, who did not wish to be named, said, “Kumar did not participate in the protest nor did he go against the force. So, his posting was revised and transferred to IFSO.”

On Monday, over 100 cops gathered outside the Delhi Police headquarters against the transfer of Vashisht and Kumar. They sought to meet Delhi Police commissioner Anurag Kumar to present “their version of the incident” at Shahdara police station.

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{{^usCountry}} On October 23, advocate Lalit Bansal allegedly sustained a serious head injury during a scuffle inside Shahdara police station. This was followed by a confrontation between lawyers and police personnel at the police station, with district court lawyers going on an indefinite strike. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On October 23, advocate Lalit Bansal allegedly sustained a serious head injury during a scuffle inside Shahdara police station. This was followed by a confrontation between lawyers and police personnel at the police station, with district court lawyers going on an indefinite strike. {{/usCountry}}

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On October 28, Delhi Police transferred Vashisht and Kumar, after which lawyers called off their protest.