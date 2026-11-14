Chaibasa, Six people have been arrested for allegedly beating a 41-year-old woman to death over a dispute involving ₹500 in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Saturday. Six arrested for beating woman to death over ₹500 in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

The incident took place around midnight on November 11 in Hadimara village under Sonua police station limits, when the accused were sitting around a fire outside the house of Reena Gope , whose husband had recently died, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Syed Mustafa Hashmi said in a statement.

The accused were warming themselves after performing the 'Markhi' of Reena's husband, Pandu Gope, when the victim, Jinggi Bankira, arrived and allegedly abused them, the officer said.

Bankira was angry as Reena's late husband owed her ₹500 and had died without returning the money, the SDPO said.

Bankira ran away and took shelter in an orchard behind her house, but the accused chased her, located her and dragged her by her hair to the road, where they allegedly assaulted her with sticks and fists.

One of the accused, Krishna Gope, allegedly struck her on the head six to seven times with a stick even after she had fallen to the ground. Bankira succumbed to her injuries, the officer said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim's son, Prem Singh Bankira, the following day.

A special police team was formed to investigate the case and arrest the accused, Hashmi said.

Based on evidence collected during the investigation, police arrested Suraj Gope , Raghu Gope , Gukul Gope alias Langru , Reena Gope , Madhu Gope alias Koche, all residents of Hadimara village, and Krishna Gope, a resident of the Manoharpur police station area, on Thursday, he said.

Police also recovered blood-stained sticks allegedly used in the crime, soil bearing bloodstains from the spot, a piece of a bangle and a pair of blood-stained jeans belonging to Raghu Gope, the officer added.

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