Six people get life imprisonment in Odisha for murder of RTI activist

A sessions court in Ganjam district of Odisha on Monday sentenced six persons to life imprisonment for the murder of a 48-year-old RTI activist of Kandhamal district in 2019. The case dates back to December 2019. (Representative file photo)

Ganjam district and sessions judge Rupashree Choudhury sentenced Rama Narayan Nahak (25) of Haridapadar, S Balaji Achary (34) of Mundamari, Rasa Bihari Dash (44) of Bandhaguda and Babulu Muni (35) of Aska in Ganjam district, K Biswajit Patra (47) and Kanhu Charan Sahu (27) of Sunapanga in Kandhamal district over their involvement of murder of RTI activist Panda (46), who was shot dead on December 10, 2019 outside his home.

Though the incident took place in Kandhamal district, the trial of the case was conducted in Berhampur on the direction of Orissa high court after the victim’s wife requested the HC to transfer trial to Berhampur.

On 10 December 2019 at about 7:30am, Abhimanyua Panda was in his residence in Baliguda, when two people came to his house and started arguing with him about an issue with the local Jagannath Temple.

After Panda became a non-hereditary member of Jagannath Mandir Trust of Baliguda, a dispute started with the former secretary of the temple with respect to the shop rooms of the temple.

Panda was threatened by the accused due to his proactive role relating to temple administration and eviction from shop rooms of Shri Jagannath Complex.