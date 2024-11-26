3 members of Manjeet Mahal gang arrested in Mohali

Mohali police, along with the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) on Monday arrested three aides of Delhi-based gangster Manjeet Mahal’s gang with two .32-bore pistols and 18 cartridges. Police have also impounded the vehicle, bearing a Delhi number plate, in which the accused were travelling. Mohali police, along with the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) on Monday arrested three aides of Delhi-based gangster Manjeet Mahal’s gang with two .32-bore pistols and 18 cartridges. Police have also impounded the vehicle, bearing a Delhi number plate, in which the accused were travelling. (Representational image)

Mahal is currently lodged in Tihar jail. Police claimed that with the arrests they have averted two targeted murders which the accused were going to execute in the coming days.

Mahal gang, which is considered to be closely associated with gangster Kaushal Chaudhary, is handling operations of the Bambiha gang in India and were heading to Amritsar to eliminate their two rival gang members and also to extort ₹5 crore from someone there,” police official said.

The arrested accused were identified as Iqbal Singh alias Vinay, a native of Kiradi Suleman Nagar, New Delhi, Gulshan Kumar alias Monu alias Lefty, a resident of Peera Garhi, New Delhi and Satish Kumar of Mokampura, Amritsar.

Gangster Amit Gulia of Jhajjar, Haryana, who is heading the operations of the Mahal gang managed to dodge Lalru police. “Several police teams including Mohali police, AGTF, Punjab and their Haryana counterparts are raiding his possible hideouts. Gulia has also been booked in the case by Mohali police,” the police added.

Gulia is a close associate of Mahal and came out of Tihar jail seven months back. “He met Iqbal Singh and Gulshan Kumar in Tihar jail. After getting released from jail, he reunited with the co-accused and planned several criminal activities. Gulia was earlier booked in attempt to murder, robberies, dacoities and the Arms Act cases in Delhi and Haryana,” the cops said.

Both, Iqbal Singh and Gulshan Kumar, also have a criminal history with several criminal cases registered against them in Haryana and Delhi, police added.

Mohali SSP Deepak Pareek said that the accused were arrested at a checkpost while entering Punjab.

“Iqbal Singh and Gulshan Kumar were apprehended near Dappar, Mohali, and their disclosures led to the subsequent arrest of their associate, Satish Kumar, in Amritsar. Satish runs a gambling network in Amritsar and used to share information about the gang’s targets. The accused were heading to Amritsar with weapons following Satish’s directions. They were held in Lalru following a tip-off. Manhunt is on to arrest Gulia and we are coordinating with Haryana Police,” the SSP said.

Notably, in August, Manjeet Mahal gang was included in the list of 11 gangs prepared by Delhi police for their alleged involvement in several shootings and extortions in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab.

Mahal allegedly had also sent shooter to kill gangster Jarnail Singh at Sathiala village under Baba Bakala sub-division of Amritsar district in 2023. Jarnail was shot dead by four armed persons at Sathiala village on May 24. Punjab Police established the role of the Bambiha gang behind Jarnail’s murder and released pictures of 10 of its members.

Mahal was also present at the spot when gangster Sunil Maan alias Tillu Tajpuria was brutally stabbed by four inmates over 100 times in the courtyard of jail number 8 of Tihar Central Prison, and in full view of the security personnel and other inmates on May 2, 2023.

Tillu’s murder was a revenge attack for his involvement in the September 2021 murder of Jitender Maan alias Gogi inside a courtroom at Rohini courts complex.

In the present case, Lalru police have booked all the accused under the Arms Act.