Speeding car kills two MGNREGA workers, injures three in Rajasthan’s Jalore

Jalore: Two MGNREGA workers were killed and three others, including a child, were injured on Thursday when a speeding car ran over them on Samatipura Road in Rajasthan, police said. The driver fled the spot after the accident. (Representative photo)

According to the police, the MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) labourers were sitting on the roadside near the worksite when a Swift car, coming at high speed from the Samatipura side, lost control and hit them. The car also struck the child before crashing into a tree.

The driver fled the spot after the accident. “An investigation was initiated to trace the absconding driver,” an officer said.

Police said that two women — Badami (50) and Gugi Devi (45) — both residents of Taskhana Baori in Jalore, died on the spot.

Three others — Indra (45), her son Dheeraj Kumar (3), and Leela Devi (48) — were taken to the General Hospital. “The three-year-old boy, who was critical, has been referred to a hospital in Pali, while the other two injured women are receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Jalore,” the officer said.

Locals said that the labourers were sitting under a tree near the worksite when the speeding car hit them.

Police reached the site after receiving the information and registered a case.

District collector Pradeep K. Gawande and local official Ranveer Singh visited the hospital.