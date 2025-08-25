Speeding pickup truck overturns on PRD jawans, one killed in Bulandshahr

A major accident occurred in Bulandshahr district on Saturday night when a speeding pickup truck overturned on two Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) jawans and a motorcycle, leaving one dead and three others critically injured. The incident, which occurred around 11 pm at Paith crossing in Dibai town, was captured on a nearby shop’s CCTV camera. (Pic for representation only)

According to eyewitnesses, the pickup truck was coming at high speed from Nawada when it first rammed into a motorcycle carrying two men. In an attempt to swerve, the vehicle lost control and overturned on PRD jawans Naurangilal (55) and Gajendra (45), who were posted on duty at the crossing.

Locals rushed to the spot and pulled out the victims who were trapped and soaked in blood. By then, Naurangilal had died on the spot. Gajendra, along with the motorcyclists Rajesh (38) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (32), were critically injured. Police arrived shortly after and rushed all four to Dibai CHC, where doctors declared Naurangilal dead and referred the other three to Aligarh’s higher medical centre.

The pickup, loaded with vegetables, was abandoned at the scene by the driver, who fled immediately after the accident. Police have since seized the vehicle and launched a search for the absconding driver.

Naurangilal, a resident of Anupshahr, was the sole breadwinner of his family. He is survived by his mother, wife, one son, and four daughters. While three daughters are married, his son Yogesh Kumar (21) and daughter Ruby (24) are yet to be settled. The family also owns three bighas of farmland. Having served in the PRD for 33 years, Naurangilal was just five years away from retirement.

His nephew Rajiv Kumar, said, “My uncle was the only earning member in the family. His son is still studying. Now there is no one to look after the household. We demand that his son be given a job in his place and that the administration provide compensation.”

Confirming the incident, Kotwali police station house officer Ravi Ratan Singh said, “PRD jawan Naurangilal died in the mishap, while three others have been referred to Aligarh in critical condition. The pickup has been seized, and efforts are on to trace the driver. No formal complaint has been filed by the family yet. Action will be taken as per law once a complaint is received.”