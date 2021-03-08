Speeding truck runs over scooterist in Ludhiana hit-and-run
A scooterist, on his way to pick up his three children from school, was run over by a truck in a hit-and-run accident in Sherpur on Saturday.
The victim, identified as Munna Kumar, 35, lived in Rajiv Gandhi Colony, where he also ran a grocery shop. He was the sole breadwinner of the family.
His brother, Hare Ram, complained to the police that Munna’s two daughters, Khushi, 14 and Kavya, 8, and son Rohit, 11, studied at the government school in Sherpur.
On Saturday, he was going to pick them up from school on his scooter. As he reached near Aarti Steels factory, a speeding truck hit him from behind and drove off.
Hare said locals rushed his brother to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said they had booked the unidentified truck driver under Sections 279 (rash driving), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. Police are scanning CCTV cameras near the accident site for clues to nab the truck driver.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Speeding truck runs over scooterist in Ludhiana hit-and-run
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Under the shadow of uncertainty, students of foreign universities hope to pursue their dreams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
YourSpace: Punekars treat mask rule like helmet campaign... wearable when able; hence, fines are a must
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greater Noida authority to hold camps for registering flats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jewar airport: 238 farmers get plots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air quality in Noida, Ghaziabad deteriorates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No Covid-19 death in last two months in Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Check the oil your jalebis are being fried in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2,000 new Covid cases take Pune district’s active case tally to 20,347
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
International Women’s Day: Women at the helm of Covid fight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune dist accounts for 9.41% of India’s new Covid cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women’s T20 cricket league has NextGen female cricketers playing for keeps
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
0-30 in no time: ventilators, that is... How Pune civic hospital infra revved up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Budget 2021-22 will distribute 3 lack sheep units to families' : Telangana CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
155 Rohingyas sent to ‘holding’ centre in Jammu as admin starts verification
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox