Speeding truck runs over scooterist in Ludhiana hit-and-run

A scooterist, on his way to pick up his three children from school, was run over by a truck in a hit-and-run accident in Sherpur on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Munna Kumar, 35, lived in Rajiv Gandhi Colony, where he also ran a grocery shop. He was the sole breadwinner of the family.

His brother, Hare Ram, complained to the police that Munna’s two daughters, Khushi, 14 and Kavya, 8, and son Rohit, 11, studied at the government school in Sherpur.

On Saturday, he was going to pick them up from school on his scooter. As he reached near Aarti Steels factory, a speeding truck hit him from behind and drove off.

Hare said locals rushed his brother to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said they had booked the unidentified truck driver under Sections 279 (rash driving), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. Police are scanning CCTV cameras near the accident site for clues to nab the truck driver.