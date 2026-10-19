SP’s ‘hooliganism, mafia rule’ will never return to UP: Maurya

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress, asserting that the SP’s “hooliganism and mafia rule” would never return to Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in Prayagraj on Sunday. (HT Photo)

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Speaking to media persons during his Prayagraj visit, Maurya said the BJP would remain in power in the state and at the Centre for a long time, adding that the party was committed to realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India.

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He alleged that opposition parties were frustrated after being voted out of power and were spreading misinformation against the BJP government.

Maurya also claimed that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav would blame electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the government machinery after losing the elections.

On posters depicting slain mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad as Ravana in Lucknow, and the opposition’s allegations over their installation, Maurya said the BJP had no need to put up posters of a mafia figure like Atiq Ahmad, who was no longer alive.

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{{^usCountry}} Responding to questions about the accident at a Durga Puja pandal in West Bengal, the deputy CM termed it tragic and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. He said Union home minister Amit Shah had also reached West Bengal on Sunday to console the affected families. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Responding to questions about the accident at a Durga Puja pandal in West Bengal, the deputy CM termed it tragic and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. He said Union home minister Amit Shah had also reached West Bengal on Sunday to console the affected families. {{/usCountry}}

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Maurya accused the Congress, SP and Left parties of having a history of forming governments through booth capturing. He alleged that the opposition was resorting to threats of a change in power despite its electoral strategies repeatedly failing.

Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, Maurya claimed that the opposition leaders would not achieve their political ambitions. He also rejected the possibility of India facing political instability similar to that in Bangladesh, alleging that the opposition was weakening constitutional institutions and democracy.

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Earlier, BJP workers and office-bearers welcomed Maurya at Bamrauli airport.

‘MLC polls are a trailer; full picture in 2027, 2029’

Addressing a graduates’ MLC voter conference in Andawa, Maurya said the legislative council elections were merely a trailer, while the full picture would emerge in the 2027 assembly and 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

He claimed that the SP would be wiped out in the 2027 assembly polls and return to Saifai. The BJP’s victory journey, he said, would begin with the MLC elections.

Maurya also claimed that Uttar Pradesh had witnessed more development since 2017 than in the preceding 60 years. He said the BJP had prepared its strategy to win all five assembly seats in the trans-Ganga region and would dedicate its victory to the memory of former MLC Yagyadatt Sharma.