Staff Selection Commission: 25,338 youths from UP, Bihar bagged central govt jobs this year

Thousands of educated youths from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have bagged central government jobs through recruitment drives undertaken by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) this year, records show.

The SSC headquarters in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

In the 14 different recruitments undertaken this year by the SSC so far, 25,338 candidates of UP and Bihar that fall under the SSC’s Central Region, with headquarters located in Prayagraj, have bagged jobs. These range from multi-tasking staff to lower division clerk and junior secretariat assistant through the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam, said officials of the Central Region Office of the SSC.

Just in this one year, a maximum of 8,548 youths have been selected through Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam-2022 from UP and Bihar. Selections for a maximum 36,001 vacant posts in CGL Recruitment Exam-2022 took place which were more than any past edition of recruitments taken through it right since 2016.

Among these, the youths of UP and Bihar bagged 24% of the total posts on offer, officials said.

Records show that 3,412 youth of these two states have got jobs through Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Recruitment Exam-2022 while 2,792 youth have got jobs through MTS Recruitment-2021.

In the result of CGL-2023 declared on December 4 also, 1,788 youth of UP and Bihar achieved success. Officials maintain that a big reason for this is that the commission has expedited the recruitment process. Earlier, the candidates had to wait for the results for as many as two years. Now the results of most of the big recruitments are being released in the same year, they claim.

“SSC is trying to conduct the recruitment exam and declare the result as soon as possible. It is our endeavour that the final results of the year in which recruitment is done are declared the same year,” said Rahul Sachan, regional director, SSC Central Region, Prayagraj.

Interestingly, the average attendance of candidates from Bihar has usually been higher as compared to the candidates from UP in almost all SSC recruitment exams. This trend is confirmed even by the statistics of the recent examinations conducted by the SSC, officials say.

