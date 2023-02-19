Stalker arrested for acid attack on minor in Karnataka: Police

Bengaluru: A 22-year-old man has been arrested for attacking a minor girl with acid in Ramanagara district in Karnataka, officials said Saturday.

The police identified the accused as Sumanth, a resident of Kurupete in Kanakapura.

Ramanagara superintendent of police (SP) Karthik Reddy said the accused, a mechanic, had proposed marriage to the 17-year-old girl but she rejected it.

“At around 6 pm on Friday, the victim was walking on the bypass road with her brother, when the accused reached the spot on a motorcycle and tried to convince her to accept his proposal. When she refused, the man, who had kept the acid in his pocket, threw it on the girl’s face and fled. Some passers-by, who witnessed the attack, immediately admitted the girl to a local government hospital,” said a senior police officer.

The police officer added that the girl suffered burns to her face and the acid caused damage to her eyes as well. After receiving initial treatment at the local hospital, the girl was moved to Minto Ophthalmic Hospital in Bengaluru. According to the police, acid was not an industrial-grade material and was diluted but it could cause severe damage.

The accused was booked under section 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, police said.

Women and child development Minister Halappa Achar on Saturday visited the minor acid attack victim while she was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ramanagara district. The minister assured the girl and her mother of stringent action against the accused as per law.

While interacting with the media, minister Achar said, “Acid had burnt the girl’s back, shoulders and eyes.” He said that the government will have zero tolerance against such incidents.

The minister said he has already discussed the matter with the district superintendent of police on further legal process. “This is a monstrous act and such incidents must not recur. As soon as I got information about the incident this morning, I put aside all the work and expressed my concern on behalf of the government. The girl is responding to treatment and will be examined by a cornea specialist,” the minister said.