Surat: AAP corporator arrested for allegedly slapping govt hospital employee

HT Correspondent
Oct 06, 2023

The incident took place at SMIMER Hospital in Surat on Wednesday, and AAP corporator Vipul Suhagiya was taken into custody on Thursday night

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) corporator from Surat has been taken into police custody after being accused of physically assaulting an employee at a municipal hospital.

Representational image.
The incident took place after allegations emerged that the hospital staff caused extended delays for patients who sought benefits under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

The incident took place at SMIMER Hospital in Surat on Wednesday, and AAP corporator Vipul Suhagiya, who represents the Varachha seat in Surat, was taken into custody on Thursday night, the police said.

The FIR against Suhagiya was registered at Varachha police station based on a complaint from Rahul Patel, a contractual employee at the hospital that falls under the Surat Municipal Corporation.

Patel alleged that Suhagiya entered his office on October 4, verbally abused him, and accused the hospital staff of neglecting a patient known to him despite a long delay. Patel claimed that the AAP corporator was upset because Patel declined to speak with Suhagiya on the phone when asked by the patient.

The AAP corporator allegedly slapped Patel, who was assigned to work on Ayushman card-related tasks, and issued threats, the FIR stated.

Suhagiya has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation and 332 (causing hurt to deter public servant from doing his duty), an official at Varachha police station said.

