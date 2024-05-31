Suspected heatstroke deaths: 11 on poll duty in Mirzapur, Sonbhadra die

Eleven personnel on poll duty in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra died of suspected heat-related ailments on Friday, district officials confirmed. Among them were six home guards in Mirzapur, and three and two polling personnel in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts. Polling personnel in Sonbhadra admitted to the district hospital after they fell sick on Friday. (Sourced)

The officials added 10 other home guards in Mirzapur and six more polling personnel in Sonbhadra were undergoing treatment for similar problems at government hospitals there.

Day temperatures in both districts rose to a maximum of 47 degrees Celsius on Friday, IMD confirmed. Mirzapur and Robertsganj (Sonbhadra) are among the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh where elections are due in the final phase on Saturday.

According to a senior official in Mirzapur, the home guards were deployed on poll duty when they complained of giddiness and uneasiness. They were rushed to the trauma centre of divisional hospital in the district. There, six home guards died during treatment.

Mirzapur superintendent of police Abhinandan and district magistrate Priyanka Niranjan confirmed the deaths of the nine poll personnel in the district.

The SP said: “For voting on June 1, polling parties left for polling stations on Friday. This was when six home guards collapsed and later died. Two of them were from Gonda and one each from Prayagraj, Basti, Kaushambi and Mirzazpur. Their bodies had been sent for post-mortem which is being done, and their kin were informed.”

The DM said a consolidation officer, a health department clerk and a sanitation worker were the three polling personnel who died in Mirzapur on Friday. Their bodies had been sent for postmortem.

Sonbhadra DM Chandravijay Singh, while confirming the death of two poll personnel in his district, said: “There was scorching heat during noon. Polling parties were leaving for polling booths from Polytechnic Ground when some personnel took ill. They were hospitalised. Unfortunately, two polling personnel, one Nityanand Pandey and one other, died. The exact cause of death will be clear later.”

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded that the government provide ₹5 crore as compensation to each of the polling personnel and home guard who died on Friday. “The government should break its silence and come forward to provide emotional relief to those whose families have been destroyed due to mismanagement. The government should immediately declare a compensation of ₹5 crore each...” Akhilesh posted on X.

Meanwhile, 11 people died of suspected heatstroke in Kanpur over the past few days, where temperatures had been fluctuating between 46°C and 48°C since the past week.

According to Dr. S.N. Sunil Pandey, a weather scientist at CS Azad University for Agriculture, this May was the hottest on record. Since 1988, the highest temperature recorded in Kanpur was 48.2°C, and this week marked the third time the mercury soared past 48°C.

While postmortem entries in the district mortuary showed 27 bodies were brought there from different parts of the city for autopsy in the last 60 hours, only eleven could be identified so far. Families attributed their relatives’ deaths to severe heat.

However, district magistrate Rakesh Singh stated that he was unaware of such a high number of deaths and emphasised that post-mortem examinations would clarify the exact causes. Additional commissioner of police (Law and Order) Harish Chander confirmed that several bodies had been sent for post-mortem as families blamed heatwave for the deaths.

“We have sent 11 bodies for autopsy today, the cause of death will be clear after the postmortem. Seven post mortem were conducted today and we are waiting for the reports,” he said.