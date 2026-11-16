Taj Mahal security reviewed, blind spots identified

: Security arrangements at the Taj Mahal were reviewed by the Standing Committee for Taj Mahal Security. The meeting discussed various aspects of security, including equipment, surveillance systems, anti-drone measures, CCTV cameras and scanners. Taj Mahal (File Photo)

Committee members visited the Taj Mahal premises to assess the security measures in place at the ASI-protected monument.

The meeting discussed the installation of an integrated centre outside the monument and identification of possible blind spots within the premises, along with plans to install CCTV cameras at these locations.

Parking arrangements at the eastern and western gates were also reviewed. The committee discussed the growing monkey menace, following repeated incidents of tourists being bitten on the premises.

The committee also assessed the strength of security personnel deployed at the monument and additional requirements. Compliance with Supreme Court orders on Taj Mahal security was also discussed.

Among the proposals was issuing different-coloured identity cards to registered and unregistered guides.

Director general of police (Security) Amrendra K Senger chaired the meeting. Intelligence and CISF officials, district magistrate Manish Bansal, and representatives of the police, PAC and ASI attended.