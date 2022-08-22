Tamil Nadu inoculates 1.37 million in 34th mass Covid vaccination drive

Chennai: Tamil Nadu has inoculated 1,377,391 people against Covid-19 in the 34th mega vaccination exercise on Sunday, said the health department.

A total of 126,907 people received the first dose, 349,324 the second and 9,01,160 the precautionary booster dose, a press release said.

The total number vaccinated above the age of 18 with the first dose comprises 96.20 per cent and the second dose 90.05 per cent. Minister for health and family welfare Ma Subramanian inspected the vaccination camps in Vellore, Tirupathur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Ranipet.

The department commenced the mass vaccination every Sunday since September 12, 2021, conducting over 100,000 camps at primary health centres, government schools, and anganwadi centres, among others. According to the release, 1,969,450 (92.85 per cent) in the age group of 12-14 years were covered with the first dose, 1,465,602 (69.10 per cent) the second dose. Of those aged between 15 and 17, the release said 3,049,472 people (91.14 per cent) got the first dose and 2,576,518 (77 per cent) the second and 6,070,499 (14.96 per cent) the booster shot till date, the release said.