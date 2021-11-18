Tamil Nadu seeks 2,629 crore rain relief, central team to assess damage

Chennai: Union home minister Amit Shah will send a six-member from the union government to Tamil Nadu to assess the rain-related damage and provide financial relief accordingly, said DMK parliamentary party leader T R Baalu after holding a meeting with him in Delhi on Wednesday.

The Tamil Nadu government through Baalu submitted a note seeking an aid of ₹2,629 crore from the Centre, of which ₹2,079 is for permanent relief and restoration work and ₹550 crore for interim work. The state said in the memo that the allocation made under the SDRF (state disaster relief fund) for the current year has been spent on Covid-19 control measures.

Normal life had come to a standstill in Chennai last week owing to two heavy spells of rain and southern and delta districts have also been battered in the rains. Tamil Nadu in its note has said that 54 people have died in rain-related incidents and 52 have been injured. Besides damage to cattle, huts and homes, the state has estimated vast damage in agriculture of 49,230 hectares and horticulture loss of 526 hectares. On Tuesday Stalin announced ₹300 crore to repair damages to infrastructure in roads and drains caused by the downpour and subsequent flooding. Cooperative minister I Periyasamy also submitted a report to the chief minister on the damage to crops in the delta districts following which Stalin announced a compensation of ₹20,000 per hectare to fully damaged crops.

Shah has been watching the flooding and damages in Tamil Nadu, Baalu informed reporters. “He said that he will immediately send a panel of six members from the Centre today to Tamil Nadu. They will assess the size of the damage and following that they will decide on the relief measures,” Baalu said. He added that Shah has spoken to chief minister M K Stalin on the situation. AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi Palaniswami also inspected crop losses in the districts of Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai on Tuesday.

Heavy rains forecast for Chennai, adjoining districts

A day ago, the IMD issued a red alert for Chennai and adjoining districts and heavy rains have been forecast overnight from Wednesday to November 18. “Yesterday’s (Tuesday) trough from the cyclonic circulation associated with low pressure area over East-central Arabian Sea off Karnataka coast to the Low Pressure Area over Southeast Bay of Bengal now runs from the cyclonic circulation associated with the low pressure area over East-central Arabian Sea off Goa, south Maharashtra coasts to south Tamil Nadu and extends upto 4.5 km above mean sea level,” the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said in its bulletin. RMC says heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Chengalpattu and Puducherry. On November 18, isolated extremely heavy rain has been forecast over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram and Ranipettai districts.

The north east monsoon season from October to December is when Tamil Nadu receives maximum rainfall. This year Chennai and the state have received excess rainfall. From November 1 up to November 17, Chennai has received 81 cm of rain while the average is 49 cm. “This is 65% above normal rainfall,” said S Balachandran, head, RMC Chennai. Overnight between November 6 and 7, Chennai recorded 21 cm of rainfall, and on November 12 the average rainfall was 6.6 cm.

In just the second week of November from 8 to 14, Tamil Nadu recorded 94.7 cm rainfall while the average during this time is 45 cm so the state received 49.6% excess rainfall. Kanyakumari district has reported 83.96 cm rainfall from October 1 to November 15 while 38.99 cm is the average it receives.

Holiday declared for schools and colleges in Chennai on Thursday due to rains.