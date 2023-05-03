‘Chai Pe Charcha’ Heating The Poll Kettle: Ahead of elections, tea stalls turn hotspots for discussing politics, civic woes

LUCKNOW At a time when large sections of voters are polarised along party lines, their shared love for tea is the common thread binding the poll-bound city of Lucknow. The indulgence, prevalent among residents, has turned tea stalls in the City of Nawabs into what Prime Minister Narendra Modi once adoringly described as ‘Footpath Parliaments’. The reasonably cool weather has added to the joy of city’s favourite past time -- discussing politics with hot cuppa tea. (HT Photo)

From party politics to civic woes plaguing the city, residents are seen discussing all kinds of issues at these tea points, especially in the wake of the urban local body polls. The reasonably cool weather has added to the joy of city’s favourite past time -- discussing politics with hot cuppa tea.

At ‘Tandoor Chai’, a popular tea stall near the Chota Imambara, youngsters, including several first-time voters, assemble every evening to discuss the merits of candidates in the fray and the poll issues at large. According to a group of youths at the stall, traffic bottlenecks, dilapidated roads, encroachments, and waste management are among the major issues in the old city area. They said that the candidate who proposes a good plan to get the area rid of these troubles will get their vote.

“Slow pace of traffic is a big challenge in Lucknow, especially in the old city area. Already narrow roads are further congested due to encroachments. I often reach late for my college classes due to this menace,” said 24-year-old Aryan Mishra. Meanwhile, Mohit Pal, 21, thinks garbage disposal and tackling the stray cattle menace should be the top priority of the authorities. “Commuters become prone to accidents due to cattle straying on roads, particularly in the streets that are not properly lit by streetlights. I have met with minor accidents several times after dusk,” he added.

On the other hand, Pankaj Yadav, Altamash, and Dishan -- all first-time voters -- want their representative to ensure that parks and old structures in the old city are not neglected. “Parks are hardly cleaned. Littering and stray cattle are common in many of these public spaces. We can’t even go there for a run or just sit on park benches with our friends,” said Pankaj and Dishan. “I’m voting for an independent candidate this time. I feel independents understand civic problems much better than party-affiliated corporators,” added Altamsh.

Similarly, city’s iconic tea stall ‘Sharma Ki Chai’ in Lalbagh also remains abuzz with political discussions throughout the day. “Lots of parks along the Gomti where youngsters visit regularly should be cleaned. Even though a lot has changed in the city, a lot still needs to be done,” said Sumit Ojha, a college graduate. Another city resident and tea lover, Pooja Yadav, said, “The incumbent government has done a lot to ensure ease of doing business. As a consequence, several new startups have come up. I welcome this change and hence, will vote for the ruling party.”