Teenager found murdered in bushes in Mirzapur village

: A 15-year-old girl was found murdered in bushes near Dubeypur Basari village under Padri police station area of Mirzapur district on Sunday morning. Police said injuries were found on the teenager’s body. Sharp weapon injuries were visible on her neck and lips. Officials suspect the attackers first strangled her and later killed her brutally. (For representation only)

The incident came to light when local residents spotted the girl’s body lying near a hut in the village and informed others.

According to police, the teenager had gone to sleep with her family on Saturday night. Family members said that around 10.30 pm everyone went to bed. Later in the night, when the girl’s mother woke up, she found the teenager missing from her bed.

The family searched for her throughout the night, but could not trace her. On Sunday morning, two labourers from the village were on their way to work when they noticed the body near the hut. They immediately alerted villagers and the girl’s family members, who rushed to the spot.

Police said injuries were found on the teenager’s body. Sharp weapon injuries were visible on her neck and lips. Officials suspect the attackers first strangled her and later killed her brutally. Family members told police ththe girl usually stayed at home with her two sisters-in-law.

Superintendent of Police, Mirzapur, Aparna Rajat Kaushik visited the spot and inspected the area. She said police teams formed to arrest those involved in the murder. Inspector general RP Singh also visited Padri police station and reviewed the investigation with local officers. He instructed officials to carry out a strict and thorough probe and said the case would be solved soon.