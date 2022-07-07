Thane: Biker dies after being mowed down by truck; driver absconding
In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old biker was mowed down after being hit by a trailer at Mankoli, Bhiwandi, Thane on Wednesday night.
Police has lodged a case against an unknown truck driver on Wednesday. The driver of the trailer is absconding after the accident.
The incident took place at Mankoli Naka near the bridge in Bhiwandi on Wednesday night, when the biker was on his way to Thane.
Viththal Badhe, assistant police inspector, Narpoli Police Station, said, “The deceased has been identified as Rahman Asrar Shah, 24, who lived with family in Viththalnagar area of Ulhasnagar. He was going from Ulhasnagar toward Thane for personal work when the trailer came from behind and rammed onto him. The driver who fled the spot was allegedly speeding. We will nab the accused soon.”
A passerby informed the police who admitted him to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.
The police registered a case against the unknown driver of the trailer for causing death by negligence and relevant section of the Motor Vehicle Act.
