Ambala | Elderly man mowed down with tractor over land dispute; 4 booked

Three men and a woman were booked on murder charges for allegedly running over a tractor on a father-son duo and two others over a land-related dispute in Kesari village of Saha block, Ambala Police said on Wednesday.

Seventy-year-old Pyara Singh was brought dead at a private hospital while his son Dilbagh Singh is still under treatment at the same hospital. Their relatives, Tejinder and Jagmohan also received injuries in the incident.

As per the FIR, the accused are Gurtej Singh, Gurmail Kaur, Prem Singh and Jagjeet Singh.

Tejinder said that his father, late Harbhajan Singh, had five brothers and a sister, out of which only two brothers- Pyara Singh and Prem Singh are alive. He added that there is a land dispute among the family members for distribution of 30 acres of land.

“An agreement over 14.14 kanal was finalised after a family meeting six months ago, with the consent of Prem Singh and his son Gurtej. Despite this, Gurtej was found cultivating on the said land with his tractor and we gathered to object, in the presence of Prem and his wife Gurmail. On seeing us and after provocations from his parents, Gurtej suddenly increased the speed of the tractor and ran it over Dilbagh, Pyara Singh and us,” Tejinder said in his police complaint.

He added that soon after this, his tractor overturned in the fields and Gurtej left with Gurmail’s brother, Jagjeet in a car, who was already waiting for him.

Inspector Rajesh, station in-charge, Saha police station said that an FIR under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 506 (criminal intimidation) was registered against the four accused, as per the complaint.

“An autopsy of Pyara Singh will be conducted by a board of doctors at the civil hospital in Cantonment. No accused has been arrested so far and the matter is under investigation,” he added.