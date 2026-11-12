Thousands take holy dips at Mathura’s Vishram Ghat on Bhai Dooj

Vishram Ghat on the Yamuna river in Mathura was abuzz with devotees from the early hours of Wednesday to celebrate Bhai Dooj, a festival popularly known as Yam Dwitiya in the Braj region. Devotees took holy dips in the river, while sisters offered prayers for their brothers’ long lives.

Devotees taking a holy dip in the Yamuna at Vishram Ghat in Mathura on Wednesday (HT )

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The district administration made elaborate arrangements for the day, including cleaning the ghat and maintaining water flow. Security was tightened, with police and divers on alert at Vishram Ghat.

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The most visited spot was the Yamraj temple, the deity of death, where sisters offered special prayers throughout the day. Siblings typically perform a ritual of taking a holy dip in the Yamuna while holding hands before visiting the temple.

“This festival of Bhai Dooj is more popular as Yam Dwitiya here in Mathura and Vrindavan, associated with prayers at the unique Yamraj temple, believed to be the only one dedicated to the god of death,” said Mohan Swaroop Bhatia, a veteran of Braj literature and Padma Shri awardee for his work on Braj culture.

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{{^usCountry}} “This Yam Dwitiya marks the conclusion of the five-day Deepotsav festivities. Yam Dwitiya falls two days after Deepawali, on the same day celebrated as Bhai Dooj. Thousands of devotees arrive from distant states like Gujarat and West Bengal, alongside those from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana,” Bhatia added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This Yam Dwitiya marks the conclusion of the five-day Deepotsav festivities. Yam Dwitiya falls two days after Deepawali, on the same day celebrated as Bhai Dooj. Thousands of devotees arrive from distant states like Gujarat and West Bengal, alongside those from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana,” Bhatia added. {{/usCountry}}

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“While ‘Yamraj’ or the ‘god of death’ is a name that typically evokes fear, on Bhai Dooj, sisters flock to the temple near Vishram Ghat. It is believed to be the only temple dedicated to Yamraj on the planet and remains a sought-after destination on this day,” Bhatia noted.

“As part of an age-old custom, brothers and sisters gather at Vishram Ghat to take a holy dip in the Yamuna while holding each other’s hands. Sisters then offer prayers at the Yamraj temple, Yamuna’s brother, both being children of the Sun, seeking long lives for their brothers. This tradition has continued unabated since time immemorial,” Bhatia explained.

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“The location at Vishram Ghat is unique as it houses a temple of ‘Dharamraj’ (Yamraj). Sisters offer prayers here, seeking his blessings not to send their brothers to ‘Yam-lok’ (the abode of the dead),” Bhatia stated.