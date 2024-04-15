Three separate FIRs filed in Kora attack case; slugfest continues

Three separate first information reports (FIRs) have been registered against six named and over 70 unknown assailants in connection with the attack on the sitting MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Singhbhum parliamentary seat Geeta Kora in Mohanpur village of Seraikela-Kharsawan district on Sunday, people close to the development on said Monday. Kora on Sunday alleged that people affiliated with a ‘particular party’ had attacked them during an election campaign at a village. (ANI)

Kora on Sunday alleged that people affiliated with a ‘particular party’ had attacked them during an election campaign at a village in chief minister Champai Soren’s home district, resulting in injuries to some of her party members.

A group of villagers, armed with bows and arrows, were protesting against Kora at Gamharia and Manoharpur villages. They accused the former Congress parliamentarian, who has now switched to BJP, of being absent for the past five years, eyewitnesses said.

According to the people, Seraikela-Kharsawan district BJP Mahila Morcha president Rashmi Sahu has lodged an FIR against six named individuals and 50 unnamed assailants, while the villagers have lodged a counter case against 20 BJP leaders and workers at the Gamharia police station (PS).

Immediately after the attack, the district administration’s flying squad team (FST) registered an FIR for the violation of section 144 and carrying arms without permission.

“We have started the investigation as per the SDPO’s order after FIRs have been registered from both sides,” Raju Thakur, Gamharia inspector, told HT on Monday.

The state election commission has also ordered a probe by the range inspector general (IG) into the attack on the sitting MP and BJP candidate from the Singhbhum seat in Mohanpur village. The action came after a delegation of BJP legal cell led by its state convenor Sudhir Srivastav, executive members Ravinath Kishore, and Lakshmi Kumari filed a complaint with the state chief election officer K Ravi Kumar and submitted related video clips on a pen drive.

Kandra, Mohanpur, Gamharia, and Adityapur - all fall under the Seraikela assembly segment, represented by CM Soren and are considered a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) stronghold. The Seraikela assembly segment comes under the Singhbhum Lok Sabha seat.

“Some criminal elements shouting slogans supporting a particular political party were harassing and threatening us from villages in Kandra this morning. As we approached Mohanpur, hundreds of supporters of that party came in on motorcycles and tractors and blocked our convoy. They were armed with sticks, bows, arrows, pickaxes, axes, etc., and manhandled our supporters, tearing off the clothes of women. This is the murder of democracy,” Geeta Kora told HT over the phone.

She asked if presenting one’s agenda and contesting elections is not a fundamental and democratic right of every citizen in this country.

“How could they forcibly stop a candidate from campaigning? This is a deep-rooted conspiracy. I have filed a complaint in Gamharia PS against six named individuals and over 50 unknown assailants and reported the incident to ECI,” added the Singhbhum MP.

“JMM should not nurture any misconception. We are also not wearing bangles ... every brickbat will be answered in equal measure,” said Madhu Koda, the former Jharkhand CM and Geeta Kora’s Husband.

“A case has been lodged against 5-6 unknown individuals by the FST team under sections 147, 148, 149, 341, 342, 323, 324, 504, 506/34, and 171f of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as per the process of violation of section 144 and the model code of conduct. A report is being sent to the election commission,” Sunil Kumar Prajapati, Seraikela sub-divisional officer (SDO), told HT on Monday.

“JMM leaders and workers have blocked the road to Mohanpur and refused to remove it. When we reached Mohanpur via an alternate road, a crowd of 40-50 armed people arrived from behind on bikes and tractors. Hopna Mardi, Shambhu Tudu, Laxman Tudu, Mohan Nayak, and Jubita Mishra attacked me and other leaders. My clothes were torn off. Our workers, Ganesh Mahali, Amit Singh Dev, Ganesh Koda, and Adarsh Kumar, were also injured. Basudev Besra, Kaliram Besra, Dhomsa Soren and 5-6 others launched a deadly attack on us with sharp weapons,” Sahu’s FIR, a copy of which is with HT, stated.

Interestingly, all the named JMM leaders and workers in Sahu’s complaint are not from Mohanpur village and hailed from far-off villages like Murgaguttu, Srdharprlur, Bodudih, etc.

Meanwhile, state BJP president Babulal Marandi has demanded increased security for Kora and action against the perpetrators in a post on X, tagging the state director general of police (DGP).

“When downfall looms large, the conscience dies first. Any amount of condemnation is enough for the cowardly attack on Geeta Kora during the poll campaign by JMM leaders and workers. JMM has gotten unnerved with imminent defeat staring at their faces, and hence they are attacking BJP leaders and workers. When a sitting lady MP is not safe, the security of ordinary women and common people under this government is an easy guess,” said Marandi.

He said that the lumpen and goon elements in JMM must realize that any attack on Geeta Kora or any candidate is an attack on democracy and the people of Jharkhand.

“The voters will give a befitting reply. This happened in the CM’s constituency, and we suspect his tacit connivance in this also. Ever since Geeta Kora left Congress and started exposing the evil deeds of the INDI alliance, the conspirator coterie of Hemant Soren has started attacking her first on social media and now on the ground. The ECI should take cognizance of this ASAP and act,” added Marandi.

Leader of the Opposition, Amar Bauri, said that this was an attack on democracy and the constitution by the perverted and frustrated JMM leaders and workers on the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar.

“Geeta Kora was attacked in the CM’s home district,” he posted on X.

Meanwhile, JMM alleged that the altercation was started by the BJP and its workers.

“The LoP has been tweeting SOS, playing the victim, but the fact is it was BJP leaders who started the altercation by pushing and shoving tribal villagers. The villagers then gheraoed Geeta Kora and others. They were peeved because the MP didn’t come to the village once after winning the last time,” the JMM posted on X.