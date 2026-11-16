Tiger attack: 22-year-old man killed in Dudhwa buffer zone

In yet another big cat attack in the Dudhwa buffer zone, a tiger attacked a 22-year-old man identified as Rohit of Khushipur Patihan village under Pallia kotwali limits on Monday afternoon and killed him. Villagers assembled in Khushipur Patihan after a tiger’s attack on Monday. (HT Photo)

Deputy director, Dudhwa buffer zone Kirti Chaudhary, while confirming the casualty, said the man, Rohit, was reported to be out in the fields to graze cattle when a tiger suddenly emerged and attacked him.

She said field patrolling teams had been rushed to inspect the spot in Pallia forest range and track the movements of the tiger.

Hearing Rohit’s shrieks, other villagers rushed to his rescue and shooed the tiger away, which disappeared into the fields, which are in close proximity of Dudhwa forests.

However, sustaining serious injuries to his face and chest, injured Rohit succumbed to his injuries within the next few minutes.