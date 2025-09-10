Tiger population doubles in Chhattisgarh since 2022: CM Vishnu Deo Sai

The tiger population in Chhattisgarh has doubled in the last three years, rising from 17 in 2022 to 35 in April 2025 survey, chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Tuesday. Achanakmar Tiger Reserve has the highest number of tigers in the state. (Chhattisgarh Tourism website)

While chairing the 15th meeting of the State Wildlife Welfare Board, Sai said wildlife conservation was among the government’s top priorities.

“Chhattisgarh is rich in forest wealth and wildlife. The increase in tiger numbers is evidence of effective conservation, and now similar focus will be directed towards other species,” he said. He suggested developing sites like Neemgaon in Jashpur, known for migratory birds, into dedicated conservation zones to promote tourism and employment.

Forest and climate change minister Kedar Kashyap said the proposals approved in the meeting would ensure biodiversity remained unharmed while contributing to a peaceful environment.

“Along with tigers, other species and their habitats are also witnessing positive changes,” he noted.

Member secretary Arun Kumar Pandey, principal chief conservator of forests (Wildlife) said Achanakmar Tiger Reserve has the highest number of tigers in the state.

As decided earlier, the National Tiger Conservation Authority has approved the translocation of tigers from Madhya Pradesh to Udanti-Sitanadi and Guru Ghasidas Tamor Pingla Tiger Reserves.

Special initiatives for protecting the state bird, the Hill Myna, are also underway, including the formation of a “Myna Mitra” group to monitor its habitat.

The board also cleared proposals for new patrolling routes, rationalisation of protected areas, road construction under Udanti-Sitanadi reserve, pipeline extension under Mission Amrit Yojana, and laying of optical fibre in Kabirdham forest division to boost digital connectivity.