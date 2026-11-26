Tirupati, Tirupati District Collector S Venkateswar on Thursday defended the relocation of the Abhayanjaneya temple at Anjaneyapuram for the expansion of National Highway-716, saying the process was undertaken after consultations with villagers and in accordance with religious traditions.

Tirupati Collector defends relocation of Anjaneyapuram temple for NH expansion more less

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The temple at Anjaneyapuram in Renigunta mandal of Tirupati district was removed on November 23 to facilitate the expansion of National Highway-716 connecting Kadapa and Renigunta.

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The temple's main idols were temporarily shifted to a nearby government-allotted site on November 22 after priests performed religious rituals, including Balalayam and Shanti Homam. The relocation followed consultations with villagers, priests and Endowments Department officials.

"The temple was relocated to facilitate the expansion of National Highway-716 after consultations with villagers, and the entire process was carried out in accordance with religious customs and traditions," Venkateswar said while addressing a press conference on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by the villagers, priests, endowment department officials and National Highways Authority of India representatives.

The temple, established around 60 years ago by villager, Sukhadanayya, was affected by the Kadapa-Renigunta highway expansion. The Collector said the highway alignment was prepared in 2019, while the land acquisition notification was issued in January 2023 and the award was passed in August that year, during the YSRCP regime.

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{{^usCountry}} Venkateswar also said that the district administration had no authority to alter the alignment approved by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Venkateswar also said that the district administration had no authority to alter the alignment approved by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. {{/usCountry}}

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Following consultations with village elders, ₹59.3 lakh was deposited with the Endowments Department in August 2026 as compensation for the temple. The villagers requested that the amount be utilised to construct a new temple, he added.

While the old temple occupied 10 cents, an alternative site measuring 50 cents was allotted for the new structure. A temporary facility was also arranged to ensure that daily worship continued without interruption during the relocation process.

Meanwhile, Hemant Kumar, son of the temple's founder, said officials had informed the family about the highway project and the need to relocate the shrine around four years ago, adding that the villagers agreed to the proposal after being offered alternative land and compensation.

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"There was no pressure or coercion from anyone. The relocation was carried out with the consent of the villagers and in accordance with traditions," he said.

Temple priests said the Balalayam ceremony was conducted on November 22, with rituals including the installation of the main Kalasham, Kalasharadhana and cow Puja. The deity was invoked into temporary idols and ceremonially installed in a specially constructed room near the temple.

The priests said the idols were placed in Navadhanyas , as part of the prescribed rituals.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.