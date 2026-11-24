Tiruvannamalai, Braving intermittent rainfall, oppressive humidity, a massive sea of devotees from across Tamil Nadu and other neighbouring states converged on Tiruvannamalai on Tuesday for the annual Karthigai Deepam festival to witness the lighting of the sacred beacon and perform Girivalam, the circumambulation of the holy hill in this North Tamil Nadu district.

Tiruvannamalai Karthigai Deepam: Lakhs of devotees circumambulate sacred hill, braving rain more less

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Setting the stage for the lighting of the grand Maha Deepam atop 2668-foot-high the Annamalai Hill here, the Bharani Deepam was lit at the Sri Arunachaleswarar Temple here at 4 am on Tuesday.

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Thousands of devotees converged in the temple well before dawn to witness the auspicious ritual, which was performed in the sanctum sanctorum of the ancient Saivite temple.

The lighting of the Bharani Deepam symbolises Lord Shiva as the supreme cosmic force manifesting through the "Pancha Bhootas", the five elements of earth, water, fire, air, and space.

The 10-day festival, which formally commenced on November 15 with the traditional sacred flag-hoisting ceremony, reaches its grand crescendo on Tuesday evening.

All eyes are now turned towards the summit of Annamalai Hill, where the colossal Maha Deepam is scheduled to be lit at 6:00 PM.

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{{^usCountry}} In anticipation of the evening spectacle, the sprawling temple complex and the main shrine have been adorned with elaborate floral decorations and illuminated with vibrant lights. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In anticipation of the evening spectacle, the sprawling temple complex and the main shrine have been adorned with elaborate floral decorations and illuminated with vibrant lights. {{/usCountry}}

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With pilgrim footfall steadily surging throughout the day, Tiruvannamalai remains immersed in devotion as lakhs of faithful await the lighting of the beacon atop the sacred hill.

The ancient festival attracts several lakh pilgrims from across southern states, apart from hundreds of foreigners.

Several lakh devotees circumambulate the sacred hill, traversing a 14 km path barefoot, chanting hymns in praise of Lord Annamalaiyar, who, according to the faith, stands as a hill here.

In light of past landslides on the sacred hill, district administrative authorities enforced strict crowd-control and safety protocols for climbing the hill to witness the lighting of Maha Deepam from proximity.

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Climbing the hill was completely barred for the public, with access granted exclusively to designated pass holders to prevent overcrowding and ensure structural safety along the steep terrain.

The Tiruvannamalai railway station and temporary bus termini witnessed packed platforms as thousands of returning pilgrims queued up to board outbound services, including the Nagercoil–Katpadi Express.

Simultaneously, adjacent roadways experienced severe vehicular gridlock.

Despite the weather and logistical challenges, the festival was proceeding peacefully under tight security, underscoring the enduring spiritual draw of the Karthigai Deepam celebrations.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.