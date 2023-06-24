Home / Cities / Others / Tripura CM stresses on ‘connecting with people’ to keep BJP in power for long term

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Jun 24, 2023 01:16 PM IST

The BJP came to power in 2018 for the first time in the state with Biplab Kumar Deb as chief minister. Deb, currently Rajya Sabha MP, was replaced by Manik Saha last year prior to the Assembly polls

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to stay in power for many years and asked the party members to connect with people and stand with them during their times of need.

Tripura chief minister Manik Shah (File Photo)
“We came to power for the second term a few months back. Our target is to keep our BJP government in power here for many years and it will become possible only if we connect with the people and maintain good relationship with them,” Saha said while addressing a programme to mark the 70th Balidan Diwas of Shyamaprasad Mookerjee at the BJP headquarters in Agartala on Friday.

He added that people keep their eyes on every step of the BJP activists. “It will be wrong if we think them (people) as fools and they don’t understand anything. They understand everything,” he said, adding that only tall speeches without implementation in action would reap temporary benefits.

The BJP came to power in 2018 for the first time in the state with Biplab Kumar Deb as chief minister. Deb, currently Rajya Sabha MP, was replaced by Manik Saha last year prior to the Assembly polls. The party got 43.59% vote share in 2018 while it declined to 38.97% vote share in 2023.

