Tripura girl allegedly raped by relative during family function at home: Police

An eleven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a relative of her during a family function at her home on Saturday at Kakraban in Tripura’s Gomati district, police said. The accused, husband of the girl’s paternal aunt, allegedly raped her while she was sleeping in her room, and the incident was noticed by another aunt of the survivor.

Following the incident, the accused was manhandled by the family members, and later he was admitted to a local hospital, from where he was referred to Gomati district hospital.

“A case was registered. We have not arrested him yet as he is hospitalised. He might be released from the hospital on Monday”, said officer in-charge of Kakraban police station, Raju Bhowmik.