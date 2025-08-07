Tripura govt forms committee to probe into truck driver’s death, SDM suspended

The Tripura government on Wednesday constituted a three-member committee to probe the truck driver’s death after being trapped inside the cabin of his vehicle for over five hours at Teliamura in Khowai district on Tuesday. The state government decided to provide financial assistance of ₹ 6 lakh to the deceased person’s family. (Representative file photo)

The Teliamura sub-divisional magistrate was also suspended and a showcause notice was served to the district magistrate over the issue.

“ ....a disciplinary proceeding against Shri Parimal Majumder, TCS Gr-I, SDM, Teliamura and CEO, Teliamura Municipal Council is contemplated. The competent authority in exercise of the powers conferred by Sub-Rule (1) of Rule-10 of the Central Civil Services ( Classification, Control & Appeal) Rules, 1965 has decided to place the said Shri Parimal Majumder, TCS Gr-I, SDM, Teliamura and CEO, Teliamura Municipal Council under suspension with immediate effect”, read a notification signed by J Datta, under secretary to the state government.

The deceased was identified as Mihirlal Debnath, driver and owner of the truck. His truck met with a road mishap on the National Highway at Chakmaghat in the district on Tuesday.

After the front portion of the vehicle collapsed on him, he was trapped inside the cabin for over five hours allegedly due to delay on the disaster management and the administrative officials in reaching the spot. After pulling out him from the wreckage, he was sent to a local hospital wherein the doctors declared him brought dead.

Chief minister Dr Manik Saha ordered the formation of a three-member committee led by revenue secretary (Relief Rehabilitation and Disaster Management) to investigate the incident.

The state government decided to provide financial assistance of ₹6 lakh to the deceased person’s family, informed CM Saha.