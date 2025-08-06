Search
Wed, Aug 06, 2025
8-year-old boy dies after truck hits him in Dharavi

Vinay Dalvi
Published on: Aug 06, 2025 08:22 am IST

An eight-year-old boy died after being hit by a truck in Dharavi while crossing the road with his mother; the driver has been detained.

MUMBAI: An eight-year-old boy died after a truck rammed into him while he was crossing a road in Dharavi on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when the boy, Viraj Nitesh, was crossing the road with his mother, Dharmistha, at Kumbharwada Junction in Dharavi. A truck rammed into the boy, causing serious injuries. He was rushed to Sion Hospital, where he died, said a police officer.

The passersby held the truck driver and handed him over to the police. “The truck driver has been detained and booked for causing death by negligence,” the officer said.

