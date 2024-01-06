Tripura govt to give priority to good governance, says governor

AGARTALA: TheTripura government would give priority to good governance to empower local governance, skill development, employment generation, women empowerment, environment conservation, infrastructure etc.for sustainable development in future, governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu said while addressing the winter session of the13th Assembly on Friday. Tripura governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu addressed the winter session of the13th State Legislative Assembly on Friday.

He said that the state government set up new institutions to transform administration, launched e-cabinet system, e-office system to ensure transparency and effectiveness.

In his speech, he highlighted agriculture and its allied sector as one of the dominant sectors in the state that contributed 36 percent of Gross Domestic Product ( GDP).

He added that Paddy is the most cultivated crop that covers 54 percent of the gross cropped area and the state extended financial support of ₹21.14 crores as farmers’ share of premium and total 12.76 lakh farmers in the state got insurance under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

He mentioned that the state has prioritised commercial marketing of horticulture products, bringing more land for cultivating cash crop, procurement of paddy via Minimum Support Price ( MSP), mother and child nutrition through Mukhya Mantri Matru Pushti Upahar and other schemes including Mukhya Mantri Samajik Sahayata Prakalpa, setting up Tripura Transgender Welfare Board, ensuring compensation to sexual crime survivors.

However, speaking about the state government’s future plan , the governor said that the state is targeting to attain self-sufficiency in production of animal-derived food, through Mukhyamantri Unnat Godhan Prakalpa, Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, integrated animal and fish rearing apart from upgrading medical service in the remotest location, curbing drug menace, promoting cultural aspects.

As future plan, the state has commitment to set up Tripura as a transport and logistics for transnational trade and communication, said governor and added that the state has plan to develop infrastructure of tourism sector with Asian Development Bank funding at popular tourist destinations.

In employment sector, he said that the state government introduced soft skills, vocational programmes to ensure job opportunities to the youths and also worked for overall development of tribals, scheduled caste, other backward classes, minorities in the fields of education, health, sanitation, drinking water, livelihood etc., under the Chief Minister’s Tribal Development Mission.

After governor’s speech, the House was adjourned after condolence motions on the death of Shamshul Haque, CPM’s Boxanagar MLA last July and BJP MLA Surajit Dutta last month.

On a separate note, chief minister Dr. Manik Saha moved a motion to hike funds amounting to Rs. 50 lakh annually for MLA area development scheme with an additional fund of Rs. 25 lakh for each MLA.

However, opposition MLA Animesh Debbarma placed proposal to hike fund for MLA area development fund to Rs. 1 crore annually.

The motion to sanction Rs. 45 crores annual expenditure to serve the purpose was passed in the Assembly instead of the current allocation of Rs. 30 crores.

“It’s hard to maintain works with the former fund allocation. Different people have the demand and so, I have raised it,” said Dr. Saha.