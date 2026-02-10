Agartala, The Tripura government on Tuesday announced an elaborate plan to manage and rehabilitate stray dogs and other animals found on roads, in compliance with directives of the Supreme Court. Tripura govt unveils plan to rehabilitate stray animals

Animal Resource Development Department Secretary Deepa D Nair said that under the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, civic bodies have been entrusted with the responsibility of catching stray dogs and animals from the streets and sending them to Animal Birth Control centres or shelter homes for proper rehabilitation.

"Stray dogs caught by civic bodies will be sterilised and vaccinated before being sent to shelter homes for their upkeep and rehabilitation," Nair told a press conference, adding that two registered NGOs are currently engaged in rehabilitating stray dogs in the state.

She said the state veterinary hospital and district veterinary hospitals would function as temporary rehabilitation centres for stray animals until dedicated ABC centres are established.

Nair said the Agartala Municipal Corporation and other urban local bodies would constitute joint task forces to ensure proper management of stray dogs and animals on roads.

At the district level, joint task forces involving the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd , the Transport Department, the ARD Department and local bodies would be formed to address the issue of stray animals on roads, she said.

"The task forces will conduct surveys to identify stray animal-prone locations. They will be responsible for catching stray animals and sending them to gaushalas for proper upkeep," she said.

ARD Department Director Neeraj Kumar Chanchal said Tripura has three registered gaushalas managed by NGOs, including the Dhyan Foundation, where more than 2,000 cows are currently sheltered.

"All the cattle housed in these gaushalas were rescued by security forces while being smuggled to Bangladesh. The NGOs are self-financed, and the government extends financial assistance whenever necessary," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.