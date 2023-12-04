Tripura: Last tribal musical instrument player, Padma shri awardee passes away

Tripura’s renowned musician and Padma Shri awardee Thanga Darlong, who played the Rosem, an indigenous musical instrument, breathed his last at his residence in Kailasahar of Unakoti district due to age-related ailments on Sunday. He was 103. Thanga Darlong plays Rosem, an indigenous musical instrument.

He was bedridden for many days and was hospitalised on November 15.

Darlong was the last person in the state to play the Rosem, a flute-like instrument made of bamboo.

Chief minister Manik Saha condoled his demise and wrote on X, “I am deeply saddened by the passing away of legendary Rasem player Padmashri Thanga Darlong Ji. With his passing away, an irreparable void has been created in the cultural world of the state. My condolences to all the bereaved and bereaved of this jewel of the state. May God give all the loved ones the strength to bear this loss and may the departed soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.”

Darlong was honoured with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2014 for his contribution in preserving indigenous music in the Northeast. He was conferred the Padma Shri in 2019 in the ‘centenarian’ category.

Initially, Darlong got his folk music training from his father Hakvunga Darlong and later learnt to play Rosem under the guidance of music maestro Darthuama Darlong.