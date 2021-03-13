Truck mows down 3 friends on Ludhiana-Jalandhar highway
Three friends were mowed down by a speeding truck on National Highway 44 on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The victims, all residents of Rishi Nagar of Ludhiana, were headed to Jalandhar in a Maruti Suzuki when the mishap took place.
The victims have been identified as Sanjiv Kumar, 30, Arun Kumar, 23, and Krishan Kumar, 22. While Sanjiv was a sanitary worker in the municipal corporation, Arun Kumar was a labourer and Krishan Kumar a waiter.
As per information, the trio was going to visit Sanjiv’s mother-in-law in Jalandhar as she had suffered a paralytic attack.
When they reached near Hardy’s world amusement park, their car ran out of petrol and they starting pushing the vehicle towards the fuelling station. Meanwhile, a speeding truck, which was also going towards Jalandhar side, hit them, killing them on the spot. As per the police, all three victims were crushed between the car and the truck. The truck driver escaped the spot after the mishap.
Sanjiv’s relatives, who were also headed to Jalandhar, had spotted the mangled remains of the vehicle on the way and informed the police.
Vikas Kumar, a relative of Sanjiv Kumar, said the accident took place minutes after the trio left home around 12.30am.
Salem Tabri station house officer, inspector Gopal Krishan said an FIR under
Sections 279 (reckless driving), 304-A (causing death due to negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified truck driver. He added that the police have seized the vehicle and launched a manhunt for the accused.
