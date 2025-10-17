Two sentenced to death for minor girl’s gangrape and murder

The Court of Special Judge (POCSO Act), Agra, on Thursday, awarded death sentence to two accused for the kidnapping, gangrape and murder of a five-and-a-half-year-old minor girl last year. The Judge Sonika Chaudhary pronounced the judgement in a matter for which a case was registered on March 19, 2024, at Bah police station of Agra.

The co-accused, namely Amit from village Farera and Nikhil from village Holipura, both within the limits of Bah police station of Agra, were booked under section 363/34 (kidnapping by group), 364A/34 (kidnapping placing danger of death), 377/34 (carnal intercourse against the order of nature), 376DB (gangrape with a woman under 12 years of age), 302/34 (murder by several persons), 201/34 (causing disappearance of evidence), and relevant sections of the POCSO Act, informed Subhash Giri, the additional district govt counsel (ADGC) Pocso Court.

On March 18, 2024, the father of the five-and-a-half-year-old girl had lodged a complaint at Bah police station stating that his daughter went missing after she had gone with a 6-year-old boy living nearby to play near the canal. The boy returned, but the girl did not. A case for kidnapping was registered against unidentified individuals at Bah police station, but based on investigation, two boys, Amit and Nikhil, were named in the case and arrested subsequently.

The dead body of the girl was recovered based on clues given by the arrested accused. The father of the victim girl alleged that the accused, before being arrested, called him to pay ₹6 lakh if they wanted his daughter back.

During the investigation, it surfaced that the victim was last seen with the accused on a motorcycle by locals, which proved to be decisive in the conviction. The Court held the crime in the category of ‘rarest of rare’ and awarded death sentences to both accused for gangrape, murder, kidnapping, and also under relevant sections of the POCSO Act, informed Subhash Giri.