Two youths killed after motorcycle plunges into roadside ditch in Mau

: Two youths were killed in a road accident near a dangerous curve in Kurthijafarpur Nagar Panchayat, under the Kopaganj police station area of Mau, on Saturday evening. Their bodies were recovered from a roadside ditch about eight hours later.

Angered by the incident, the victims’ families and local villagers blocked the road. They demanded widening of the road, removal of trees at the blind curve and relocation of electric poles. A large number of villagers gathered at the spot. (For representation only)

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Police identified the deceased as Akash, 24, a resident of Kurthijafarpur, and his cousin Nikesh, 26, a resident of Gotha in the Dohrighat police station area. The accident occurred around 9pm on Saturday. Prima facie, police suspected that the accident occurred because of the dangerous curve. After receiving information, family members reached the spot and began searching for the two youths.

However, they could not find them because of the darkness. The family continued the search throughout the night. Around 5am on Sunday, they spotted the motorcycle in a roadside ditch and found the bodies of Akash and Nikesh after climbing down.

Angered by the incident, the victims’ families and local villagers blocked the road. They demanded widening of the road, removal of trees at the blind curve and relocation of electric poles. A large number of villagers gathered at the spot.

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{{^usCountry}} PAC personnel were deployed along with police teams from the Dakshin Tola and Kopaganj police stations. Ghosi circle officer Satyendra Bhushan Tiwari managed to control the situation, after which traffic movement resumed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PAC personnel were deployed along with police teams from the Dakshin Tola and Kopaganj police stations. Ghosi circle officer Satyendra Bhushan Tiwari managed to control the situation, after which traffic movement resumed. {{/usCountry}}

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