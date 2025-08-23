Search
Sat, Aug 23, 2025
Umar Ansari shifted from Ghazipur to Kasganj jail

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Updated on: Aug 23, 2025 08:57 pm IST

Umar Ansari, son of late mafia politician Mukhtar Ansari, was moved to Kasganj jail amid tight security, claiming he was falsely accused in a case.

Umar Ansari, the younger son of deceased mafioso-turned-politician, Mukhtar Ansari, was shifted to Kasganj district jail on Saturday amidst heavy security.

Umar Ansari being brought in a police van to Kasganj District Jail on Saturday. (HT Photo)

In a sudden move, Umar Ansari was shifted by road from Ghazipur district jail amidst tight security to Kasganj jail.

Officials remained tight-lipped about this and the police van carrying Umar Ansari entered the Kasganj jail premises in speed. When mediapersons attempted to talk to Umar Ansari, they could only get a short reply from him when he said that he was falsely trapped in a fake case.

Umar Ansari was earlier arrested from Lucknow in first week of this month on charges of producing documents in a matter related to confiscated property, allegedly having fake signatures of his mother Afshan Ansari, who is absconding and carrying a reward of 50,000. Bail of Umar Ansari was rejected by the court.

Abbas Ansari, the MLA from Mau assembly constituency, and Umar Anasari’s elder brother, had been behind bars for 2 years in Kasganj district jail and was released after getting bail on March 21 this year.

