Itanagar, Union minister Anupriya Patel on Friday inspected the implementation of welfare schemes and public service delivery in two villages of Arunachal Pradesh's Siang district, emphasising the need for effective last-mile delivery of government programmes and ensuring that benefits reach every eligible household. Union minister reviews grassroots welfare schemes in Arunachal villages

Patel, the minister of state for health and family welfare and chemicals and fertilisers, visited Rengo and Lileng villages on the second day of her two-day official tour of the district, an official report said.

At Rengo village, she visited an anganwadi centre and interacted with workers, beneficiaries, children and locals to assess the delivery of nutrition, healthcare and early childhood care services.

The minister stressed the importance of ensuring effective implementation of welfare schemes at the grassroots level.

As part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, Patel also participated in a tree plantation programme at the centre, highlighting the importance of environmental conservation and community participation.

She later inspected a Jal Jeevan Mission water supply project at Rengo, implemented by the public health engineering and water supply department of Pangin.

The project, under the Har Ghar Jal initiative, sources water from Moyi stream and has a designed storage capacity of 20,000 litres, with provision for 45 functional household tap connections .

At Lileng village, Patel interacted with residents to assess the functionality of household tap connections and obtain feedback on the availability, accessibility and regularity of drinking water supply.

The interaction helped assess the actual functioning of household connections beyond the reported coverage figures.

Siang district has reported 100 per cent functional household tap connections.

The minister appreciated the efforts of the district administration and departments concerned in strengthening public service delivery at the grassroots level.

On Thursday, the minister chaired a review meeting at Boleng, the district headquarters, to assess the progress of centrally sponsored schemes across various departments.

During the meeting, she reviewed achievements, implementation gaps and challenges faced by officials at the field level.

Emphasising last-mile delivery and 100 per cent saturation, she asked the officials to ensure that no eligible beneficiary was left out of government welfare programmes.

She also called for coordinated efforts and renewed commitment from the district administration and departmental officers to make Siang a model district in the implementation of government schemes.

Patel was accompanied by Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu, Superintendent of Police Kamdam Sikom and officials of the departments concerned, the report added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.