Unity during Holi, Kumbh shows strength of Sanatan traditions: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said the peaceful and vibrant Holi celebrations across the state, following the grand Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, has served as a strong response to those who oppose Sanatan Dharma. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath hurls coloured powder on people during a procession on the occasion of Holi, in Gorakhpur. (SOURCED)

Despite attempts to spread misinformation, the unity displayed during Mahakumbh and Holi demonstrated the enduring strength of Sanatan traditions, Adityanath said. He was speaking at a Holi Milan programme at Digvijaya Nath auditorium at the Gorakhnath temple on late Friday evening.

Mentioning historical challenges, he remarked that India’s faith had been attacked by invaders, leading to centuries of subjugation that affected the mindset of many. He dismissed the notion that Sanatan Dharma is divided by caste, sect, or region, emphasising that Holi celebrations across the country transcended such barriers.

The chief minister also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s gesture of presenting Gangajal from the Kumbh to the President of Mauritius, ensuring that the sanctity of Sanatan traditions reached followers worldwide.

“It is our duty to uphold this heritage and ensure that our celebrations are never distorted by regressive ideologies,” he said.

He described the Sangam as a global spectacle, showcasing how discipline and spirituality coexist in large-scale gatherings.

Those present at the Holi Milant event included Uttar Pradesh agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Yogi Kamalnath of the Gorakhnath temple and Jagadguru Swami Santosh Das (Satua Baba) from Kashi.

Earlier, on Friday morning, Yogi Adityanath performed the Holika Bhasm Puja amidst Vedic chants, showering gulal and flower petals on devotees. Later, donning black sunglasses and a pink turban, he led the Narsingh Holi procession on a chariot, which passed through several Muslim-dominated localities before concluding at Gorakhnath temple.

Ensure land of poor freed

from illegal occupation: CM

GORAKHPUR: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials to take strict action against land encroachers, ensuring that land belonging to weaker and underprivileged sections is freed from illegal occupation.

He was speaking at a Janata Darshan programme at Digvijaya Nath auditorium on the Gorakhnath temple premises here, addressing grievances from around 200 visitors.

In response to a complaint about influential individuals encroaching on land, the chief minister instructed SSP Gaurav Grover to take immediate action against the accused and provide relief to the complainant.

For those seeking financial assistance for medical treatment, he directed officials to obtain treatment cost estimates from the hospitals concerned and submit them to his office for approval. He also enquired about the Ayushman Bharat Card, urging officials to ensure its availability to those in need, assuring that no one’s treatment would be hindered due to a lack of funds.