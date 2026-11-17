Aurangabad, A man died after being allegedly battered with a baseball bat and iron rods by the owner of an unregistered private hospital and his aides in Bihar's Aurangabad district for protesting the inadequate treatment of a pregnant woman, police said on Tuesday. Unregistered hospital owner, aides beat man to death in Bihar for protesting poor care; 2 held

Two men were nabbed on November 12, following the incident at K P Memorial Hospital in Rafiganj, they said.

According to police, the November 10 assault, allegedly perpetrated by the hospital's owner Ranjeet Kumar Yadav, his brother Ranjay Kumar and compounder Saurabh Kumar, led to the death of the victim during treatment at a private hospital in Patna four days later.

Aurangabad civil surgeon said the incident prompted the health department to launch an inquiry into the affairs of the hospital, and it was found that the facility was not a registered one.

The SHO of Rafiganj police station, Shambhu Kumar, was suspended and sent to the police lines for allegedly failing to take adequate steps to prevent a possible flare-up in the area after the incident came to light, police said.

Police said the victim, Sikandar Khan, had got into a spat with the Aurangabad hospital's owner after alleging that his friend's pregnant daughter was not getting proper treatment.

When the owner, Ranjeet Kumar Yadav, told Khan to shift the woman elsewhere, they got into a fiery argument which escalated to a physical confrontation, police said. Yadav, Ranjay Kumar and Saurabh Kumar allegedly locked the hospital's door and battered Khan with a baseball bat and iron rods, they said.

Khan succumbed to injuries at a private hospital in Patna on Saturday, officials added.

While Yadav and Saurabh Kumar have been arrested, efforts were on to nab Ranjay Kumar and another unidentified persons allegedly involved in the assault, it added.

A case was registered at Rafiganj police station on November 11 under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita . The charge of murder was subsequently added following Khan's death.

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