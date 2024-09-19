UP Board 2025 Exam: Centre determination process begins, no major policy changes

Preparations for UP Board’s High School and Intermediate Examination-2025 have started in earnest. The centre determination policy for the examination was sent to the director of secondary education on September 17 by the special secretary (secondary education), Alok Kumar, according to officials of the State Secondary Education (SSE) department. UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj (File)

No major changes have been made to the policy this year. According to the timetable for the preparations released by UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh on Wednesday, the process of centre determination will be completed by November 28, officials shared.

To determine the examination centres, the principals of the schools concerned will upload details regarding various facilities available at their institutions and basic information related to the infrastructure of the schools, along with physical resources, on the UP Board’s official website—www.upmsp.edu.in—by September 25.

The Tehsil-level committees constituted by the respective district magistrates will upload error-free geolocation of the schools, whose locations were earlier found to be erroneous in remote sensing, through a mobile app from the premises of the schools concerned by September 30.

After that, the Tehsil-level committees will perform physical verification of the basic information uploaded on the UP Board’s website by October 15. Following the physical verification of the schools, the DMs of the districts concerned will ensure that the report of the Tehsil-level committees is uploaded or updated through the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) on the Board’s website by October 20. Upon completion of the entire procedure, the list of examination centres will be released on the UP Board’s website by November 28. It is worth noting that the registration of students for the High School and Intermediate exams-2025 is still ongoing.