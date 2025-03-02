Menu Explore
UP Board examinees struggle with anxiety, memory issues, says helpdesk

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Mar 02, 2025 10:25 PM IST

Since its launch on December 31, 2024, the helpline—operational from 10 am to 6 pm—has received over 600 queries from students appearing for the ongoing exams

The helpdesk set up by the Uttar Pradesh Board to counsel students battling exam-related stress has revealed that anxiety pangs, difficulty in memorising science formulas, and managing lengthy answers are among the top concerns of examinees.

Students outside an exam centre after appearing for examination (For representation only)
Students outside an exam centre after appearing for examination (For representation only)

Since its launch on December 31, 2024, the helpline—operational from 10 am to 6 pm—has received over 600 queries from students appearing for the ongoing exams. A panel of subject experts, including specialists in Mathematics, Science, English, Hindi Literature, and Humanities, has been addressing these concerns.

According to Dr. Anand Tripathi, Deputy Secretary of the UP Board and a former associate professor of psychology at Government Girls Degree College, Varanasi, the mere mention of the word “examination” triggers fear, nervousness, anxiety, stress, and restlessness in many students.

He attributed this stress to multiple factors, including the pressure to perform well, the urge to outshine peers, and the expectations set by parents.

To ease exam anxiety, Dr Tripathi advised students to stay calm, focused, and confident. He emphasized the importance of making a realistic study schedule, setting achievable goals, and breaking the syllabus into smaller, manageable sections to avoid last-minute panic.

He also recommended active learning techniques such as using flashcards, mind maps, and writing summaries instead of passive reading, as these methods help improve memory retention.

Time management, he added, is another crucial factor. Students should practice previous years’ question papers to build confidence and efficiency.

Dr Tripathi further urged students to avoid comparing themselves with others, as such thoughts could distract them from their individual strengths. Instead, focusing on their abilities would help them maximize their potential and achieve better results.

He also highlighted the importance of a balanced diet and adequate sleep, stating that a well-rested mind is key to success in exams.

On exam day, he advised students to carefully read the question paper in the initial minutes, plan their answers, and start with the easier questions before tackling the more difficult ones to build confidence.

