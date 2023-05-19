UP Board Academic Calendar 2023-24 released: Board to conduct HS, Inter exams in Feb

The UP Board plans to conduct its Class 10 and Class 12 examinations-2024 in February 2024. This emerged following the Board formally releasing its academic calendar for the session 2023-24 here on Friday. UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj (HT FIle Photo)

While declaring the calendar, the Board has instructed that students enrolled in schools recognised by UP Board, should be encouraged to use and be aware of the product of their respective districts as designated and identified under one district one product (ODOP) scheme of the state government.

By knowing and using the product under ODOP, the students will learn to become self-reliant and employed too, the calendar released by UP Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla says.

Likewise, schools have been instructed to take students to different Shilp Melas (craft fairs) organised in their respective districts and other districts too so that students become aware of the product of other districts too.

The Board has also instructed that every student from Class 9 to 12 be enrolled in the career guidance portal called ‘Pankh’. By doing so, the students will be able to make decisions for choosing a career of their interest.

The schools are instructed to use email ids in their daily use of learning process, the Board has added.

December 22, which is the birthday of renowned mathematician Ramanujam, will be observed in all schools of UP Board wherein puzzles and other activities based on mental Maths.

Likewise, teachers and school authorities have been asked to identify weak students after the first quarterly test held in May following which these weak students should be guided throughout the year so that they score well in their respective High School and Intermediate exams.

For better preparation for Board examinations, a portal called ‘Jigyasa on call’ (query on call) will be launched where students will be able to get answers to their queries, informed Shukla.

The academic calendar, a copy of which is with HT, mentions that the pre-board practical examination of Class 12 should be held by the second week of January 2024 and the theory examination of Class 10 and 12 should be completed by the third week of January 2024.

The annual examination of Class 9 and Class 11 will be held by the third week of January 2024 and its result will be announced by the second week of February 2024. The practical examination of UP Board will be held between January 21 and February 5, 2024.