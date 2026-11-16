UP Board releases exam centre list, objections to be submitted till Nov 21

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the list of proposed examination centres for the 2027 High School and Intermediate examinations. Board secretary Bhagwati Singh said the complete list was uploaded to the Board’s official website on Monday. Schools and other stakeholders can file objections to the proposed centres until November 21, 2026. The proposed list was prepared through an online process in accordance with government directives issued on July 1, August 18 and September 25, 2026. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The High School and Intermediate examinations will begin on February 5 and conclude on February 24.

The proposed list was prepared through an online process in accordance with government directives issued on July 1, August 18 and September 25, 2026. It was made public after receiving approval from the district-level Centre Determination Committee, headed by the respective district magistrates.

Students, parents, principals and school managers can raise objections to the proposed examination centres or student allocations through the Board’s official website, upmsp.edu.in. Officials said all representations must be submitted online using the respective school’s login ID, along with valid reasons and supporting documents.

The Board administration has clarified that November 21, 2026, is the final deadline for submitting complaints or modification requests, emphasizing that no objections received after this date will be entertained.

Meanwhile, UP Board officials have detected 119 cases of alleged deliberate data manipulation in the allocation of examination centres for the upcoming High School and Intermediate examinations. School principals and clerks in District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) offices found involved will face strict disciplinary action. Officials are compiling details of those responsible, with guilty principals likely to be debarred and departmental proceedings initiated against the implicated clerks.

During the first phase of the online centre-allocation process, school principals were required to upload details of their campus infrastructure for verification by tehsil-level committees. Board officials found that several principals, allegedly driven by disputes with school management or personal reasons, falsely reported that their schools lacked basic facilities such as a main gate or boundary wall. After the tehsil-level committees verified these claims, the schools were automatically excluded from consideration as examination centres.

Board officials also uncovered a larger alleged manipulation involving clerks in DIOS offices. The investigation found that clerks deliberately entered incorrect online data for schools that had traditionally served as examination centres, resulting in nearby institutions being selected instead. When objections were raised, the DIOS offices cited clerical errors to have the traditional schools reinstated alongside the newly selected ones. The irregularities came to light after district-level committees began uploading their approved final lists, triggering a spate of complaints.

Board secretary Bhagwati Singh said that the erring principals and clerks were being identified and disciplinary action would be initiated against them.