Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday released a coffee table book, 'Yogi Ki Paati', a collection of his letters to the public on various issues and recalled how the forest department once filed a case against him for setting up a school in a Gorakhpur village. UP CM releases 'Yogi Ki Paati' book, recounts efforts to set up school in Gorakhpur village

Speaking after the launch of the book at his official residence in Lucknow, Adityanath also touched upon the Vantangia community, the poor condition of government schools and encephalitis deaths in the state.

"During my official engagements, I would often contemplate how to foster a dialogue with ordinary citizens regarding aspects that remain unaddressed, areas that have yet to be touched upon. Having spent 28-29 years in public life, I have come to realise that there are, in fact, many such facets that do not even cross people's minds," he said.

Referring to a village in Gorakhpur where he celebrates Diwali, Adityanath said there was no arrangement for children to attend school earlier.

"Consequently, through my temple trust, I established a school. I renovated an existing shed belonging to the Forest Department, painted it, and set up seating arrangements."

"For this, a case was filed against me by the Forest Department. They filed a case. However, we fought the battle," the chief minister recalled.

He said thousands of families across 54 settlements, which were earlier deprived of basic amenities, had now been provided with essential facilities and granted citizenship.

The experience, Adityanath said, inspired him to work for communities such as the Musahar, Tharu, Gond and Kol, tribal groups that had long been deprived of basic amenities.

"In areas where, even 70 years after independence, such facilities had failed to reach, this initiative provided a new impetus to plan for them, ensure full coverage of services, and extend this focus beyond just the Vantangiya community," the chief minister added.

He said that these communities were once very prosperous and rich in resources. But over time, they have fallen into destitution.

"Yet, I believe that with a little support from the administration and a measure of trust from society, they will once again contribute to the prosperity of our forest wealth," Adityanath added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.