U.P. govt to award 1 lakh prize to top Class 10 and 12 performers

Meritorious students who have achieved a place in the top-10 merit list at both state and district levels in the UP Board’s Class 10 and Class 12 examinations will receive a cash prize of ₹1 lakh each, along with a tablet, a certificate of merit and a medal. Furthermore, top performers in the state in the UP Board of Secondary Sanskrit Education Council, CBSE, and CISCE examinations will also be honoured. File photo: Students of Lucknow Public College celebrate their success after the declaration of Uttar Pradesh class 10th and 12th Board examination results (Naeem Ansari/ANI File)

Preparations for the award ceremony have begun, and director of Secondary Education, Mahendra Dev, in a directive dated June 18, 2024, has instructed all district inspectors of schools (DIoSs) to collect bank account information of the students on the merit list from their respective schools, along with necessary documentary proof, to facilitate the transfer of prize money to their accounts. Any errors in the names of meritorious students on the state and district merit lists, as well as their parents’ names, should be rectified and reported promptly for updating student data. The date of the awards ceremony will be announced later, according to the directive obtained by HT.

17 students from Class 10 and 36 from Class 12 are included in the UP Board’s Top-5 merit lists. From sixth to tenth positions, there are 142 students in Class 10 and 372 students in the Class 12 merit list at the state level. At the district level, the Top-10 list includes 700 students of Class 10 and 501 students of Class 12. The Sanskrit Education Council will honour 11 students each from the Class 10 and Class 12 merit lists, while CISCE will honour 30 students of Class 10 and 17 of Class 12. CBSE will honour 26 students of Class 10 and 22 of Class 12, making a total of 1,885 meritorious students across the state who will receive awards.