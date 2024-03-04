U.P. police organise wedding for slain suspect’s daughter

Kanpur For representation only (AP File photo)

The Jalaun police orchestrated a wedding ceremony for Shivangi, the daughter of Ramesh Raykawar, who was killed in a shootout with them on May 15, 2023, for his alleged involvement in the murder of constable Bhedjeet Singh. The wedding was held on Saturday night in Urai.

Constable Bhedjeet Singh was brutally murdered near the highway police post on May 10, 2023, after he went after two armed suspects. His body was found along the roadside at a desolate spot with bullet wounds. His death had created a furore. The police identified the two suspects as Ramesh Raykawar and Kallu Ahirwar, and they were killed in a shootout with the police. Moved by the responsibility of nurturing Ramesh’s two daughters and a son, the police took it upon themselves to organise Shivangi’s wedding to Monu Raykawar, son of Malkhan Raykawar from Magraur village in Jhansi district.

The wedding ceremony was attended by the circle officer Girja Shankar Tripathi, SHO Shiv Kumar Rathore, constable Amit Dubey, and other members of the team involved in the encounter.